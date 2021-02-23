Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $29.44 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $29.44 or 0.00058451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $515.55 million and approximately $239.98 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.03 or 0.00260171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00114896 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001134 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 259.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

