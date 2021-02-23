Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Achieves $437.25 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $437.25 million and approximately $232.96 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $24.97 or 0.00052925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.29 or 0.00252894 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00108555 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001165 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.