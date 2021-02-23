Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $206.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $206.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.00263798 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00111514 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00060983 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 314% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

