Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for about $179.82 or 0.00382230 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and $1.84 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,044.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.74 or 0.01060138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00029290 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003968 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005696 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,660,658 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.