BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $31,087.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00255718 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00106412 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054707 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 217.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

