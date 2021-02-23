BitCore (BTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $250.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $250.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,972.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.40 or 0.03218183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.65 or 0.00362243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.76 or 0.01074618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.46 or 0.00436433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.47 or 0.00385451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.15 or 0.00257296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00024200 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,543,550 coins and its circulating supply is 18,042,590 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

