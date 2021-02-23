BitDegree (BDG) Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One BitDegree token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $281.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDegree has traded up 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00053912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00734784 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00038496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00058010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.30 or 0.04491563 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003539 BTC.

BitDegree is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

