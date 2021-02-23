BitGreen Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and $19,425.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00052181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00245161 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002021 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009426 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.