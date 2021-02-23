BitMax Token Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 72.1% against the US dollar. One BitMax Token token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001013 BTC on exchanges. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $311.34 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

