Bitradio (BRO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $196.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $98,672.82 and approximately $196.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011651 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,673,622 coins and its circulating supply is 9,673,618 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

