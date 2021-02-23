BitTorrent Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $788.05 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 31% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014147 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001609 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,946,686,478 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

