BitTube Achieves Market Cap of $4.50 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. BitTube has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $56,424.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.22 or 0.00430763 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

