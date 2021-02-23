BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0154 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $57,266.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00404535 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

