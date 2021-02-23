BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Sells $204,209.46 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Larry D. Bouts sold 3,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $204,209.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Larry D. Bouts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 239,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $55.81.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

