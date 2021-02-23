BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Insider Brian S. Krakower Sells 1,388 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $74,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. 239,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $55.81.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJRI. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

