BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) VP Alex Puchner Sells 8,767 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -47.07, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 131,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

