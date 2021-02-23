BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $231,157.80 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,922,453.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert W. Eddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.84. 2,030,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,163. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,990 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 705.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 965,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

