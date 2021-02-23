Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

BSM traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,384. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

