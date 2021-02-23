BlackCoin Price Up 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $3.69 million and $73,044.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010312 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,502,941 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

