BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.78

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $3.42. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 303,428 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $245.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Nik Singhal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,671.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

