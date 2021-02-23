BlackRock Future Health ETF (NYSEARCA:BMED) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of BlackRock Future Health ETF (NYSEARCA:BMED) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $30.95. Approximately 1,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Future Health ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Future Health ETF (NYSEARCA:BMED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 70.83% of BlackRock Future Health ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

