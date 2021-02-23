BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) dropped 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.52 and last traded at $53.52. Approximately 12,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 11,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.41.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.22% of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

