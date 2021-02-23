BlackRock Inc. Acquires 489,602 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 489,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.43% of IPG Photonics worth $648,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after buying an additional 68,912 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,067,000 after purchasing an additional 119,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised IPG Photonics to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,104,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $229.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.