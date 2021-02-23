BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.30% of Landstar System worth $583,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 78.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $160.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.92 and its 200 day moving average is $135.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.