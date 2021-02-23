BlackRock Inc. Buys 315,436 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.10% of Chart Industries worth $641,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 28.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,841,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Chart Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

GTLS opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.