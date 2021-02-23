BlackRock Inc. Buys 5,116,892 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.46% of AstraZeneca worth $603,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

AZN opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.