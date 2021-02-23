BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,686,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.14% of First Horizon worth $646,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 428,195 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,690 shares of company stock worth $3,719,730. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

