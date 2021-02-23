BlackRock Inc. Has $587.20 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,872 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.73% of The Mosaic worth $587,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

MOS stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

