BlackRock Inc. Has $594.55 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.62% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $594,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after buying an additional 1,203,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,351,000 after purchasing an additional 264,594 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 310,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 69,099 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,139 shares of company stock worth $5,692,337. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

