BlackRock Inc. Has $599.35 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,230,206 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.53% of Stifel Financial worth $599,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,066. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SF stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

