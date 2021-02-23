BlackRock Inc. Has $630.83 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 149,103 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.48% of Five9 worth $630,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 2.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Five9 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.69.

FIVN opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -314.67 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

