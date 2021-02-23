BlackRock Inc. Has $657.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $657,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $145.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.