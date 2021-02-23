BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.55% of Balchem worth $579,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Balchem by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 23,447 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $121.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.05. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

