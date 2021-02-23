BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497,092 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.44% of Brixmor Property Group worth $610,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Truist boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Shares of BRX opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $20.39.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

