BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.13% of Texas Roadhouse worth $658,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,514,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $624,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.16.

TXRH stock opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,156.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.