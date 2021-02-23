BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,577,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.57% of Essent Group worth $610,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,431,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 444,964 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

