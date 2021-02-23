BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.15% of Lyft worth $646,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 864,121 shares of company stock worth $43,186,364. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.