BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lifted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of BlackRock worth $157,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $700.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,371. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $729.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

