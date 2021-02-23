BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BLK traded down $11.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $691.99. 8,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,371. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $729.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.