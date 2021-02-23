BlackRock Inc. Purchases 276,621 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,621 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.58% of Credicorp worth $598,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $13,655,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter worth about $6,695,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter worth about $814,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Santander raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $198.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.