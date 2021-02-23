BlackRock Inc. Purchases 74,958 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,958 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.62% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $615,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,093.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

NYSE:VNO opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

