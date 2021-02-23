BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,562,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.41% of Mohawk Industries worth $643,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 105,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK opened at $173.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average is $121.68. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.