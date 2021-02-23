BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,123,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.08% of Sonoco Products worth $599,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Shares of SON stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

