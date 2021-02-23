BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,786,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,482,203 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.47% of Comerica worth $658,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Comerica stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $69.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

