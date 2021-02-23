BlackRock Inc. Sells 427,399 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,312,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 427,399 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.33% of AECOM worth $612,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 151,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

NYSE:ACM opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

