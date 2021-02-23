BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.93

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and traded as high as $15.10. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 9,184 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05.

Get BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $383,000.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BSD)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.