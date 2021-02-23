Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 123 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,016.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,913.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,700.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

