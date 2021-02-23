Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,584 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.54% of BlackLine worth $41,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,723,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after acquiring an additional 288,251 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after acquiring an additional 152,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,821,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine stock opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $154.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.19 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.