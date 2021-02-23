Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,325 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,557 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $32,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $94,102,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $375.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Argus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.29.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

