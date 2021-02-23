Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 49,588 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $35,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,992,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.40 and a 200-day moving average of $126.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

